    1h ago

    Precision Drilling loss, revenue improve in Q2; debt repayment accelerates

    The Canadian Press

    Precision Drilling

    Trainees roll pipe off the catwalk during a training session to lay down drill pipe on a rig floor at Precision Drilling in Nisku, Alta., in a January 20, 2017, file photo. , THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

    CALGARY -- Precision Drilling Corp. (PD.TO) has raised its debt-reduction target for 2019 to $200 million as a result of unexpectedly strong cash flow in the second quarter.

    The oilfield services company says improved pricing and cost control have allowed it to reduce debt by $124 million to date this year, faster than anticipated in its previous guidance of between $100 million and $150 million for the full year.

    Calgary-based Precision Drilling's overall financial conditions in the second quarter were improved from the same time last year.

    Its net loss was reduced to $13.8 million or five cents per diluted share, from a year-earlier loss of $47.2 million or 16 cents per share in the second quarter of 2018.

    Revenue increased by nine per cent to $359 million, from $330.7 million.

    Besides higher revenue, Precision Drilling's second-quarter profit benefited from lower administration and restructuring expenses and lower depreciation and amortization, two non-cash expense items.
     