(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand is considering ways to limit access to parliament, including potentially building a wall, to prevent a repeat of the three-week protest camp that resulted in extensive damage to the grounds in downtown Wellington.

Police yesterday forcibly ejected the remaining occupants and their supporters, leading to violent clashes in nearby streets and fires that scorched lawns and a childrens playground in front of parliament.

The camp began as a protest against Covid vaccine mandates and other restrictions but grew as other causes joined in, leading to abuse of passersby and journalists, and threats of violence against politicians. While larger protests have made their way to parliament over the years, this was the first prolonged occupation, and the violent scenes of police with riot shields marching on protesters hurling paving stones are rare in New Zealand.

“There’ll be a review of the overall security arrangements for parliament,” Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson told Radio New Zealand on Thursday. “For New Zealanders the idea that you can come and protest at parliament is a really important one. We want to try to continue to protect those rights, but we have to obviously think about the safety and security of the people who work here and live around here.”

Parliament’s Speaker Trevor Mallard tweeted late Wednesday that he is in favor of building a larger wall around parliament’s grounds, “not for general perimeter security but with gates that close when we get alerts to groups similar to these protesters.” He wants to retain the openness and accessibility of the site “but have a way of keeping people safe.”

Police said they arrested 87 people Wednesday for a range of offenses including trespass, possession of restricted weapons and willful damage. Seven officers needed hospital treatment.

Parliament grounds remain closed Thursday with police on patrol at the perimeter and on streets in the central business district.

“A recovery plan for the grounds has been developed,” Mallard said. “Due to assessments of the grounds’ condition that must take place before that work can begin, and for health safety and sanitary reasons, I ask that all members of the public please stay away till advised otherwise.”

During the occupation the protesters dug up the sprinkler system after Mallard ordered it be turned on to make their stay uncomfortable. They also endured heavy rain storms making the site muddy and trampled. Buildings and statues were defaced with graffiti. Wednesday’s fires engulfed the playground equipment just below parliament’s main steps before being extinguished.

The playground “is a symbol of something the Speaker has tried to do here over the last four years, to make parliament more accessible so that families and groups that come here can feel at home,” said Robertson. “For a lot of Wellingtonians, parliament and its surrounds have a really significant cultural importance so for everybody it was just shocking to see that.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.