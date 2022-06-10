(Bloomberg) -- Celina Mikolajczak, the top manufacturing executive at solid-state battery startup QuantumScape Corp., has left the company over “differing management styles,” according to a regulatory filing.

Mikolajczak, a veteran of the battery industry who worked at Tesla Inc. and helped build batteries for the electric-vehicle maker as president of engineering and battery technology for Panasonic Energy of North America, stepped down on June 6, QuantumScape said in the filing.

“This transition is being made due to differing management styles between the parties, and as part of this change, the executives leading the company’s manufacturing operations and supply chain teams will report directly to the CEO,” the company said in the filing.

Mikolajczak confirmed her departure and declined further comment. QuantumScape wasn’t immediately available for comment.

The executive joined QuantumScape from Panasonic in April 2021. She will transition to a scientific advisory role for at least one year, according to the statement.

