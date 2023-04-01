(Bloomberg) -- The final contract governing Nissan Motor Co. and Renault SA’s alliance revamp has been delayed by negotiations over intellectual property, Jiji Press reported late Friday.

The companies still plan to seal the contract as soon as April, after completing discussions over issues such as electric vehicle technology, the news service reported, without specifying where it got the information.

Renault is set to cut its holding in Nissan to 15% from 43%, while Nissan intends to take a stake of as much as 15% in Renault’s EV business, Ampere.

Read more: Renault and Nissan’s Revamp Opens Up Chase for New Partners

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.