(Bloomberg) -- A key reference rate connected to overnight repurchase agreement transactions rose to the highest since the benchmark was introduced more than five years ago.

As volatility returned to the funding markets ahead of year-end, the Secured Overnight Financing Rate rose to an all-time-high of 5.40% as of Dec. 28, up from 5.39% a day earlier, Federal Reserve Bank of New York data published Friday show. That’s the highest fixing since the benchmark made its debut in April 2018.

Pressure in US short-term interest rates abated Friday following several days of year-end funding scarcity.

The rate on overnight general collateral repurchase agreements — a key metric for US funding markets — first traded at 5.625% at the open on the final trading day of December before dropping to 5.45%, according to ICAP. It has since climbed back to 5.50%. But that’s still lower than where repo rates for Dec. 29 were trading during the prior session.

Overnight rates typically move higher at the end of the quarter as some dealers curb activity in money markets to shore up their balance sheets. Traders have been on alert for additional pressure after repo rates surged last month following a sharp rally in US Treasuries.

Read more: Funding Rates Whipsaw as Strains Grip Markets Ahead of Year-End

The Federal Reserve’s continued push to remove liquidity from the financial system has brought back volatility to year-end trading for the first time in five years after a period of additional stimulus: the central bank boosted temporary repo operations after a period of turmoil in 2019 before embarking on its rate-easing cycle of 2020 and 2021, followed by the start of its balance sheet unwind.

(Updates with latest rate data starting in first paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.