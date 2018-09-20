{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    1h ago

    Rogers, UBC partner on 5G innovation hub

    The Canadian Press

    Rogers

    A sign is pictured outside a Rogers Communications retail store in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada July 20, 2017

    VANCOUVER -- Rogers Communications Inc. has partnered with the University of British Columbia to build a campus hub for 5G innovation.

    The telecommunications company says it will deploy 5G-ready network equipment on the campus early next year.

    The wireless technology is up to 100 times faster than the current 4G system and promises better internet on smartphones well as potential new applications.

    The company and university will study 5G applications that do things like monitor cars and traffic among other research interests. The partnership will last three years.

    The company's chief technology officer, Jorge Fernandes, says in a statement that the company and the university can co-develop applications that will make cities smarter, cleaner and safer.

    He says 5G will open a whole new world of opportunities for Canadians and business.