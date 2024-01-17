(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine says Russia attacked the north-eastern city of Kharkiv with two S-300 missiles late Tuesday night and Odesa came under drone attacks after midnight, according to regional governors.

Russia intensified its aerial barrage on Ukrainian cities in late December coinciding with the arrival of cold weather and has aimed missiles and drones at civilian infrastructure including the energy sector.

Seventeen civilians were injured in a residential district in the central part of Kharkiv as missiles damaged the facades of around 20 apartment buildings, the premises of a medical center and destroyed 14 private cars, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram. The missiles were fired from the direction of Belgorod near Ukraine’s border.

Three people were injured in Odesa and 130 people were evacuated after a residential building was damaged by the attack, according to regional governor Oleh Kiper. Odesa and the regions in the south were attacked by 20 Shahed drones, 19 of which were intercepted, Ukraine’s Air Force said on Telegram.

