(Bloomberg) -- Russia reported an explosion at the eastern Crimea port of Feodosia following a strike by Ukrainian forces that also sparked a fire.

The Feodosia port territory is closed after an “enemy” attack, while the blaze has been localized and detonations have stopped, the Russia-installed Crimea Governor Sergei Aksyonov said on his Telegram channel Tuesday.

Rescue teams are working at the site and residents of several houses will be evacuated, he said, as he called for calm and didn’t provide further details on the incident that took place in the port located about 155 kilometers (95 miles) northeast of Sevastopol.

Ukrainian air defense commander, Mykola Oleshchuk, said on his Telegram channel that Ukraine damaged a large Russian navy landing ship — the Novocherkassk. The report couldn’t be verified independently while Russia hasn’t yet commented on the claim.

Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014, has been the target of Ukrainian drone and missile attacks for months. The Kerch Strait bridge linking mainland Russia to the peninsula was partially damaged in July, while in September Ukraine hit another shipyard on the western coast of the peninsula, damaging two navy vessels.

Shortly after that, Ukraine struck the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the port city of Sevastopol, damaging the building and prompting Russia to relocate vessels to the other Black Sea ports, including Feodosia. Last month Ukrainian missiles struck a vessel at a shipyard in Kerch on the Crimean Peninsula.

