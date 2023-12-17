(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s Gazprom PJSC said Sunday it set a new daily record for gas deliveries to China on the previous day, underscoring the importance of its giant neighbor after it all but lost the European market over the war in Ukraine.

While it didn’t disclose the volume of gas sent to China, Gazprom said last week it’s working to ramp up supplies to Beijing via the Power of Siberia pipeline. An addendum to the gas supply contract with China’s CNPC allowed the Russian state-owned company to increase flows from mid-November.

Officials from the companies also discussed potential gas supplies via the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline via Mongolia at a meeting in Beijing on Thursday.

Russia’s Energy Ministry estimated in September that gas exports to China would be 22 bcm this year, rising to 30 bcm in 2024.

