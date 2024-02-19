(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s oil processing suffered further in the latest week as the country’s refineries struggle with damage caused by Ukraine’s drone attacks.

Facilities processed 5.16 million barrels of crude a day in the second week of February, a person with knowledge of industry data said. That’s down 94,000 barrels a day from the previous week, according to Bloomberg calculations based on historic figures.

As Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine is about to enter its third year, Kyiv is trying to hurt Russia’s oil processing and its ability to send fuel to the front lines. Since the start of this year, Ukrainian attacks have damaged six refineries that accounted for around 18% of Russia’s total crude-processing.

The drop in processing rates reached almost 380,000 barrels a day compared with most of December, the last month before Ukraine started hitting Russian refineries. So far in February, Russia’s daily runs have slipped to an average of about 5.21 million barrels, the lowest since early October, Bloomberg calculations show.

Lower runs at Rosneft PJSC’s Ryazan refinery, Lukoil PJSC’s Volgograd facility as well as the independent Ilsky and Afipsky plants — all allegedly attacked by Ukrainian drones in recent weeks — curbed processing rates in the latest week, the person said. Runs also fell at Lukoil’s Perm refinery in the Urals region, located away from the main area of attacks, the person said.

Rosneft’s Tuapse refinery, damaged in a Jan. 25 fire, remained offline, while Novatek’s Ust-Luga condensate-processing facility partially resumed operations after a halt that lasted roughly a month, the person said.

Rosneft, Lukoil, Novatek, and the Afipsky and Ilsky refineries didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on the progress of repairs.

Russia’s seaborne crude exports declined by about 290,000 barrels a day in the week to Feb. 11, Bloomberg ship-tracking data show. Still, smaller refinery runs “could drive a spike in crude exports” if repairs are prolonged, the International Energy Agency said last week.

