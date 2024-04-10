(Bloomberg) -- Banco Santander SA hired a trio of dealmakers from Wall Street rivals as it continues to build out its US investment bank.

Robert Losquadro, most recently at Perella Weinberg Partners, is set to be head of specialty finance and lending technology; Michael Gebo will join from William Blair & Co. as head of insurance; and Paul Hwang, was hired as a technology banker from Moelis & Co., according to people with knowledge of the matter. All three are joining as managing directors, some of the people said.

Losquadro, who is based in New York and joined Perella in 2022 after almost a decade at Houlihan Lokey, has worked on transactions including advising title and escrow company Spruce on its sale to Zillow Group Inc. last year, according to his LinkedIn profile. Gebo, also based in New York, spent about 15 years at William Blair, most recently as head of financial-services investment banking, his LinkedIn profile shows. Hwang, who is based in San Francisco, has worked at Moelis for nine years, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority records show.

Representatives for Santander, Perella, William Blair and Moelis declined to comment.

In the past year, Madrid-based Santander has poached bankers from a slew of rivals in an effort to strengthen its dealmaking prowess.

