(Bloomberg) -- Senate Republican leaders made clear Monday that a quick deal on border security is out of reach before the Christmas holiday, all but guaranteeing votes on Ukraine and Israel aid will be punted to next year.

“That’s not going to happen,” John Thune, the No. 2 Senate Republican, said of a vote this week on a border deal, which GOP lawmakers have insisted on in exchange for their support of assistance to Ukraine.

Negotiators, Thune said, were unable to resolve thorny issues during talks over the weekend.

Senator Roger Wicker, the top Armed Services Committee Republican, said he anticipates the parties will reach a deal, at least in principle, on Ukraine aid and border policy by the end of the week. That, he said, would tee up votes on the legislation the first or second week in January.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell also suggested that talks would extend “beyond” this week, though he remained committed to getting a deal. “We cannot afford to get this wrong,” he said.

The delay in US aid is another striking sign of ebbing support for Ukraine among its allies. The European Union put off approval of a planned €50 billion assistance package in the face of opposition from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The Pentagon said it will run out of money to replace US weapons sent to Ukraine by Dec. 30, unless Congress approves new funding.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy personally visited the Capitol last week to plead with US lawmakers to approve more than $60 billion in aid President Joe Biden requested to help the country fight off a Russian invasion.

Republicans have insisted on “transformative” change in border and immigration policies to bring down a surge of migrants illegally crossing the US-Mexico border that is burdening the resources of cities as far north as Chicago and New York.

Senators are discussing tightening asylum eligibility, increasing migrant detentions and deportations, and establishing new authority to turn away asylum seekers at the border.

A bipartisan group of senators meanwhile continued talks Monday, though Senator James Lankford, the lead Republican negotiator, said the process remains “slow.”

The lead Democrat, Chris Murphy of Connecticut, acknowledged senators will need time to see and debate the text of any deal before voting on it.

Delaying aid to January lines the border-Ukraine battle up with a Jan. 19 funding deadline to avert a partial government shutdown.

Speaker Mike Johnson decided last week to send the House home for their holiday break rather than “wait around to receive and debate a rushed product” on border policy.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York also acknowledged Monday that negotiations would need more time, but urged the negotiators and their staffs to continue their work. He said the Senate would stay this week until they can confirm nominations, including military nominations delayed by Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama.

