(Bloomberg) -- Shockwave Medical Inc. is weighing a potential deal after receiving takeover interest, people familiar with the matter said.

The company has been working with an adviser to study possibilities including a merger or partnership with another health-care company, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. Shockwave Medical’s deliberations are ongoing, and there’s no certainty they will lead to a transaction, the people said.

Shares of Shockwave Medical have soared nearly 900% since the company went public about three years ago, giving the company a market value of almost $6 billion. The stock fell 4.9% to close at $169.02 in New York on Friday.

A representative for Shockwave Medical declined to comment.

Founded by serial medical technology entrepreneur Daniel Hawkins, Shockwave Medical says it’s seeking to change how calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The Santa Clara, California-based company has a device that uses sound waves to break up calcium deposits in arteries and expand vessels, a method the company says is safer.

Any deal would extend a boom in health-care mergers, as pharmaceutical companies and medical-device providers pair up to build scale and diversify as the industry grapples with an aging population and the coronavirus pandemic.

