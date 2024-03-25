(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s former transport minister S. Iswaran had another eight charges filed against him on Monday. This takes the total count to 35 and the value of goods he allegedly obtained to over S$403,000 ($299,000). He maintained his innocence.

Iswaran on Monday was accused of obtaining as a public servant, valuable things worth nearly S$19,000 from David Lum Kok Seng in relation to the contract for construction works at the Tanah Merah train station.

Lum is the managing director of Lum Chang Holdings Ltd., a Singapore-listed property developer and contractor. He has not been publicly charged and his firm did not respond to an email and calls seeking comment.

In January, Iswaran was charged with 27 counts. They were all related to dealings with property tycoon Ong Beng Seng and his businesses including Como Holdings UK Ltd. and Singapore GP Pte, the local organizer of the Formula One Grand Prix.

Here is the list of things Iswaran allegedly obtained from Lum based on court documents on March 25:

2021

Four bottles of Gordon & MacPhail Caol Ila whiskey valued at S$1,084.46

2022

Four bottles of Gordon & MacPhail Caol Ila whiskey valued at S$1,084.46

Three bottles of L’Evangile 2014 wine worth S$394.20

Three bottles of Pauillac De Latour 2015 wine at S$186.31

Three bottles of Albert Bichot Domaine du Clos Frantin Grands Echezeaux Grand Cru 2015 worth S$1,177.21

Three bottles of Pichon Lalande 2010 wine at S$955.80

TaylorMade golf driver at S$749

Set of Honma Beres BE-08 Black AQ MX golf clubs worth S$4,420

Brompton T Line bicycle valued at S$7,907.50

Two bottles of M&H Elements Sherry Cask whisky at S$198

Scotty Cameron Phantom golf putter at S$600

Two golf chippers at S$100 each

These are the charges Iswaran faces in relation to Ong and his businesses:

2015

Two tickets to the show Thriller worth about £200 ($254)

Two tickets to the show The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time worth about £270

Two tickets to a soccer match between West Ham United FC and Everton FC worth about £468

Two tickets to a soccer match between Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC worth about £550

2016

10 tickets for the Green Room hospitality package at the 2016 Singapore F1 race worth about S$42,265

2017

10 Green Room tickets for the 2017 Singapore Formula 1 race worth about S$42,265

Five Boardwalk hospitality tickets for the 2017 Singapore Formula 1 race worth about S$40,000

Four tickets to the show Book of Mormon worth about £540

Four tickets to a soccer match between Chelsea FC and Southampton FC worth about £700

Four tickets to the shows Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: Part 1 and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: Part 2 worth about £1,000

Four tickets to a soccer match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC worth about £1,100

Four tickets to the show Kinky Boots worth about £300

2018

Six tickets for the Twenty3 hospitality package at the 2018 Singapore F1 race worth about S$13,193.10

13 general admission tickets for the 2018 Singapore F1 race worth about S$16,744

Four tickets to the show The Play That Goes Wrong worth about £380

Four tickets to the show School of Rock worth about £560

Four tickets to a soccer match between Chelsea FC and Manchester City FC worth at least £120

2019

Four tickets to the show Hamilton worth about £400

Four tickets to the show Waitress worth about £524

Four tickets to the show Betrayal worth about £1,080

Six Green Room tickets for the 2019 Singapore F1 race worth about S$26,643

16 general admission tickets for the 2019 Singapore F1 race worth about S$20,608

2021

Two tickets to the show Back to the Future worth about £449

Two tickets to the show &Juliet worth about £250

2022

10 Green Room tickets worth S$48,150 for the 2022 Singapore F1 race

Eight Twenty3 tickets worth S$56,068 for the 2022 Singapore F1 race

32 general admission tickets worth S$41,216 for the 2022 Singapore F1 race

Flight on Ong’s private plane from Singapore to Doha worth about $7,700

One night’s stay at Four Seasons Doha worth about S$4,737.63

Business class flight from Doha to Singapore worth about S$5,700

2023

Alleged to have potentially obstructed the course of justice by making a repayment of S$5,700 to Singapore GP for the business class flight from Doha to Singapore that was taken on Dec. 11, 2022 at Ong’s expense

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.