Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands Says It Was Hit in Data Breach

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore luxury casino Marina Bay Sands said an unauthorized third party accessed its customer data of about 665,000 non-casino rewards program members.

The Las Vegas Sands Corp.-owned resort said there was no evidence that the third party misused the data to harm customers in the Oct. 19-20 incident, according to a statement Tuesday.

