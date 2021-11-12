(Bloomberg) -- Singapore plans to introduce a year-long pilot program in 2022 to use sustainable aviation fuel at its airport amid pledges by its top companies to cut carbon emissions.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore will partner with Singapore Airlines Ltd. and state investor Temasek Holdings Pte on the project, the agency said in a statement on Saturday. A request for proposals was made this week to invite select producers and fuel suppliers to provide plans to deliver blended sustainable aviation fuel to Changi Airport, according to the statement.

The pilot program will provide insights into costs, potential pricing structures and will support future policy considerations, Han Kok Juan, the authority’s director-general, said in the statement.

“This pilot project will trial the production and deployment of low-carbon fuels, with potential outcomes that could put the aviation sector on a path towards net zero,” Frederick Teo, Temasek’s managing director of sustainable solutions, said in the statement.

SIA has committed to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, while Temasek also pledged to have a net zero carbon emissions portfolio in the same timeframe.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.