Jun 12, 2020
Singapore Warns Against Fake Contact Tracing Apps for Coronavirus
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) --
Users should be wary of fake mobile contact tracing applications masquerading as the government’s official apps, the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore said in a statement on its website.
- Fake applications are embedded with trojans or malware that, when executed, could be used to monitor user’s activities on the device to steal their personal data, the agency said.
- Government is advising all users to check the developer information on app stores before downloading them and to be wary of applications asking for unnecessary permissions on a device.
- NOTE: Singapore government’s official app is named TraceTogether
- The agency hasn’t received any reports of data theft thus far from downloading of the fake apps, according to a Straits Times report.
- NOTE: Singapore Set to Give Out Virus Tracing Devices This Month (1)
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.