Users should be wary of fake mobile contact tracing applications masquerading as the government’s official apps, the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore said in a statement on its website.

Fake applications are embedded with trojans or malware that, when executed, could be used to monitor user’s activities on the device to steal their personal data, the agency said. Government is advising all users to check the developer information on app stores before downloading them and to be wary of applications asking for unnecessary permissions on a device. NOTE: Singapore government’s official app is named TraceTogether

The agency hasn’t received any reports of data theft thus far from downloading of the fake apps, according to a Straits Times report.

