(Bloomberg) --

Users should be wary of fake mobile contact tracing applications masquerading as the government’s official apps, the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore said in a statement on its website.

  • Fake applications are embedded with trojans or malware that, when executed, could be used to monitor user’s activities on the device to steal their personal data, the agency said.
    • Government is advising all users to check the developer information on app stores before downloading them and to be wary of applications asking for unnecessary permissions on a device.
    • NOTE: Singapore government’s official app is named TraceTogether
  • The agency hasn’t received any reports of data theft thus far from downloading of the fake apps, according to a Straits Times report.
  • NOTE: Singapore Set to Give Out Virus Tracing Devices This Month (1)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.