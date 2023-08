(Bloomberg) -- Ice vests and adjusted hours are being offered to workers at some of South Korea’s biggest companies to protect staff from stifling heat as the nation braces for more scorching weather this month.

Employees at petrochemical producer LG Chem Ltd. are being offered ice vests to keep cool, while workers at the nation’s biggest steelmaker Posco Holdings Inc. and HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. can take extended breaks to prevent heat-related illness. The adjustments have been made recently due to rising temperatures, spokespeople said.

Extreme temperatures are baking vast areas of the world from Asia to Europe and the Americas, stretching power grids and posing a serious threat to human health. South Korea raised its heat wave warning to the highest level for the first time in four years earlier this week, with some parts of the nation experiencing temperatures above 38C (100.4F).

South Korea has been battered by a range of extreme weather, with flooding and landslides last month damaging homes and roads and killing people. The more recent scorching heat has led to the deaths of at least 22 people as of Tuesday, according to the National Fire Agency.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said high temperatures are expected to persist, according to its 10-day forecast released on Thursday. Apparent temperatures will likely hover around 35C in most parts of the country.

To cope with heat, LG Chem is also offering extended breaks if temperatures are forecast to remain above 33C for more than two days. Battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd. said it has changed the hours for staff working in outdoor construction to avoid exposure to the hottest parts of the day.

Shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean Co. said it would extend lunch breaks by one hour if temperatures exceed 31.5C, and Samsung Electronics Co. said the company is complying with the nation’s guidelines and constantly checking temperatures at its working areas to ensure the safety of employees.

--With assistance from Heejin Kim and Kevin Dharmawan.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.