(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s SpaceX wants to construct a launch facility that would support as many as 44 Starship launches per year at its pad at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced Friday morning that it will prepare an EIS, or Environmental Impact Statement, as part of the review process.

Starship is SpaceX’s massive new rocket, designed to take humans to the moon and eventually Mars. The closely held company has conducted several tests at its launch site in Boca Chica, Texas, but also wants to upgrade its Florida facilities to support a rapid launch cadence.

SpaceX and NASA have openly talked about moving Starship launches to Florida as the company advances Starship toward commercial operations after earlier test flights ended prematurely in explosions. The spacecraft is comprised of a Super Heavy booster and Starship upper stage.

“The Starship-Super Heavy concept of operations has evolved from the original” environmental assessment scope in 2019, the FAA said.

“SpaceX now proposes to construct additional launch infrastructure not previously contemplated,” the FAA said. It cited plans for an “advanced design” of Starship, more frequent launches and changes to its reusability.

