(Bloomberg) -- Point72 Asset Management has hired two new money managers as the $13 billion hedge fund expands its ranks.

Steve Cohen’s firm brought on Stephen Schurr from long-short equity manager Brahman Capital Corp., according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Point72 also tapped Senator Investment Group’s Jeremy Simon, who will begin at the Stamford, Connecticut-based firm next month and focus on financial companies, said the person.

The hedge fund, which farms out assets to dozens of independent teams, is beefing up in its return to managing outside money. The firm has been on a hiring spree in Asia, poached a five-person macro investing team from Balyasny Asset Management and snapped up employees from Morgan Stanley’s electronic trading desk.

Schurr, who started in July, is a specialist in finding companies to bet against. He’s a former journalist, according to his LinkedIn profile, having spent two years at the Financial Times before joining Kynikos Associates, the hedge fund firm run by short-seller Jim Chanos. He joined Brahman in 2011.

Simon was a partner at Senator, which he joined in 2010, according to a person familiar with the hedge fund firm.

Point72, which began trading with outside money earlier this year, gained about 7 percent in the first half of 2018, Bloomberg reported in July. Cohen raised more than $4 billion in outside capital in his return to running a hedge fund, after being banned for two years from overseeing money for other people.

