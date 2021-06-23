(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said California was violating the Constitution with a decades-old regulation that gives union organizers access to agricultural company land for part of the year to talk to workers.

Voting 6-3 along ideological lines, the justices said the 1975 provision, which grew out of the efforts of Cesar Chavez to give farm workers collective bargaining rights, infringed the rights of agricultural employers by taking their property without compensation.

Worker advocates said the California access regulation was a critical tool for informing vulnerable farm laborers of their rights.

