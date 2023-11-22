(Bloomberg) -- Talks to form a single opposition ticket for Taiwan’s presidential election broke up after a tense public meeting, casting doubt on the prospects of a China-friendly alliance to challenge the ruling party.

Less than 24 hours before a deadline for registering as a candidate, the Kuomintang’s Hou Yu-ih, the Taiwan People’s Party’s Ko Wen-je and tech tycoon Terry Gou met in Taipei’s Grand Hyatt Hotel on Thursday. Talks have focused on whether the KMT and TPP can cooperate, with the third contender Gou acting as a broker.

Hou and two key KMT figures walked out of the meeting after more than an hour, following sometimes acrimonious exchanges. Polls show Hou and Ko close behind Vice President Lai Ching-te of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party. Gou runs a distant fourth in the run-up to voting on Jan. 13.

It still possible that the rival candidates will resume talks before Friday’s 5:30 p.m. deadline. An alliance would greatly increase the chances of a government that would be able to restart talks with Beijing. China is unwilling to talk with the DPP because it refuses to acknowledge its claim over the democratically ruled island.

Before the meeting, in tense scenes that underscored the distance between the camps, the KMT’s Hou, party Chairman Eric Chu and former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou were kept waiting by the other candidates in a room full of reporters for more than 20 minutes. That appeared to be a breach of protocol in the treatment of a former president. Spokesmen for the KMT and TPP also publicly bickered over whether they would have open- or closed-door meetings.

When Gou and Ko finally appeared, the Foxconn Technology Group founder seized the microphone and launched into a lengthy monologue on how he had worked hard to broker a deal. He also insisted that the talks should only consist of the three candidates, and that Ma could wait elsewhere.

Ma then repeatedly refused Gou’s offer of a microphone, stating “I am not here to speak. I am here to witness.”

Last week, the KMT and TPP agreed to an alliance, only for talks to collapse over disagreements about who would lead the ticket. The KMT’s Hou, a mayor and former cop, criticized Ko and Gou for being disrespectful to ex-president Ma by keeping him waiting.

Hou then read out a text message he said was from the TPP’s Ko that stated: “Terry Gou needs a reason to drop out of the election.”

That drew a rebuke from Ko, who criticized Hou for reading out a private message, saying it was not the behavior of a presidential candidate.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.