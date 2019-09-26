{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    50m ago

    Tesla surges after Musk tells staff 100,000 deliveries a possibility

    Craig Trudell, Bloomberg News

    Tesla Inc. electric automobiles sit charging at a Tesla Supercharger station in Zaltbommel, Netherlands, on Monday, April 1, 2019. With 5,315 new cars registered, Tesla’s Model 3 accounted for 29 percent of the new sales.

    Tesla Inc. electric automobiles sit charging at a Tesla Supercharger station in Zaltbommel, Netherlands, on Monday, April 1, 2019. With 5,315 new cars registered, Tesla's Model 3 accounted for 29 percent of the new sales.

    Tesla Inc. shares climbed the most since July after Elon Musk said in an email to employees that the carmaker has a chance to top the vehicle-delivery record it set in the second quarter.

    “We have a shot at achieving our first 100,000 vehicle delivery quarter,” Musk, Tesla’s chief executive officer, wrote in reference to the quarter ending this month. “Net orders are tracking to reach about 110k, so demand is strong.”

    Tesla’s stock rose as much as 5.6 per cent to US$241.47, the biggest intraday gain in almost three months. The advance pared this year’s decline to 28 per cent.

    The blog Electrek reported on Musk’s email earlier Thursday. Tesla reported deliveries of more than 95,000 vehicles for the second quarter.