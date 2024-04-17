(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is cutting 14% of the workforce at its factory in Buffalo, New York, according to a filing with the state, as details begin to emerge showing the extent of the electric vehicle maker’s sweeping layoff plans.

The move affects 280 positions at the plant, the company revealed in a WARN notice filed with the New York State Department of Labor. The company is also cutting another five jobs at an adjacent site.

Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk announced this week that the automaker was restructuring and reducing global headcount by more than 10% as it grapples with slowing EV demand. The cuts are impacting some divisions more than others, reaching closer to 20% in some units, Bloomberg reported.

Tesla’s Buffalo factory doesn’t make cars. Its focus is on the company’s Solar Roof product and Supercharger components.

