(Bloomberg) -- The Texas Permanent School Fund has selected Dimensional Fund Advisors and Intech as new money managers after announcing it would terminate BlackRock’s management of $8.5 billion in assets last month.

Dimensional Fund Advisors will manage the largest share of assets, but the fund has not yet set allocation splits, according to a spokesperson for Texas Permanent School Fund. The spokesperson said the fund is working to select additional managers.

Read More: BlackRock Ditched by Texas Fund Shows Limits of Fink Persuasion

In March, the Texas PSF announced it would divest from BlackRock in the wake of a 2021 Texas law that restricts investments with companies that engage in so-called boycotts of the fossil-fuel industry. The money manager is on a list of financial companies that state Comptroller Glenn Hegar considers to engage in such a boycott.

BlackRock criticized Texas’ decision to end the two contracts with the firm, calling the move “reckless” and detrimental to the finances of the state’s schools and families. In response to a public records request, the Texas PSF said there were no costs and fees to terminate BlackRock as manager of assets, which include an international equity portfolio and a fund called the Navarro 1 Fund LLC.

The contracts are being terminated as of April 30, PSF said in letters to BlackRock last month.

The Texas PSF has more than $53 billion under management which are used to support the state’s public schools.

Dimensional Fund Advisors, an Austin-based investment firm that has more than $670 billion under assets, didn’t immediately provide a comment. Intech is a West Palm Beach-based quantitative firm that spun out of global asset manager Janus Henderson two years ago. Intech didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

--With assistance from Silla Brush.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.