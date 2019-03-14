Top Stories
BNN Bloomberg Picks
1:35
As budget looms, most Canadians say policy alone won’t help housing issues: Poll
1:28
Sales of legal dried cannabis declined in January: Health Canada
2:15
Telfer changes mind, won’t join Newmont Goldcorp as deputy chair
On Billionaire's Row, a Toronto firm's 19-ton sculpture aims to lure shoppers
8:01
With Tesla Model Y party, Musk goes where he’s comfortable: The spotlight
8:59
Investors would flock to Canadian energy under Conservative government: Economist
4h ago
Huawei founder says Canada, company both 'victims' of fallout from his daughter's arrest1:34
Huawei founder says Canada, company both 'victims' of fallout from his daughter's arrest
Huawei Technologies Co. founder Ren Zhengfei says Canada is not to blame for the arrest of his daughter.
3h ago5:32
Anxious passengers can't get through to Air Canada as Max 8 ban snarls service
Canada's largest airline was overwhelmed with calls as travellers scrambled to rebook flights after Ottawa joined dozens of countries in grounding the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft yesterday.
8h ago8:54
MoneyTalk: Canadian solo recession risk - Rhetoric vs. reality
Canada’s economic growth has stalled, despite continued economic growth south of the border. Canada now faces the risk that its economy could stagnate even as the US economy appears healthy. Brian Depratto, senior economist at TD Bank, looks at rhetoric and the reality behind Canada’s so-called solo recession risk.
2h ago
Senate rejects Trump border emergency, setting up veto showdown
The Senate voted to block President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to pay for a wall at the border with Mexico, setting up his first veto and highlighting a growing willingness by Republicans in the chamber to split with their president.
-
5h ago
B2Gold CEO lauds end of big M&A premiums, slams ‘over-the-top’ salaries10:02
B2Gold CEO lauds end of big M&A premiums, slams ‘over-the-top’ salaries
If there’s one big takeaway from mining’s megamerger mania, it’s that the days of big premiums are over, according to the chief executive of B2Gold Corp.
3h ago8:50
Alberta, feds provide $90M for Canadian Natural clean tech projects
The commitments are expected to result in a total investment of $415 million in three projects.
-
1h ago
Oracle sales top estimates as cloud push gains momentum
Oracle Corp., the world’s second-largest software maker, reported third-quarter sales that slightly topped projections, signaling that the company may be gaining momentum in its transition to cloud-based computing.
-
Sep 13
12h ago
Federal budget expected to have more wiggle room, even with weaker outlook
Federal budget expected to have more wiggle room, even with weaker outlook
The improved economy is expected to give the Trudeau government more fiscal room than anticipated in next week's pre-election budget -- but a wobbly economic finish to 2018 means conditions could look much different as the October vote approaches.
1h ago9:51
Facebook chief product officer Chris Cox to leave
Facebook Inc. said on Thursday that Chief Product Officer Chris Cox is leaving, the highest-ranking executive to depart since the social-media giant became embroiled in crisis last year.
Mar 13
Big 5 bank CEOs got 6.5% raise to earn $54 million in 2018
The chief executives of Canada's five largest banks collectively earned roughly $63.2 million in total compensation during the 2018 financial year, up about 12 per cent from the previous year.
8h ago
Dimon says European banks need cross-border mergers to compete3:18
Dimon says European banks need cross-border mergers to compete
European banks need to look beyond their home countries for mergers in order to tap the region’s full economic power and become more competitive, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said.
1h ago
With Tesla Model Y party, Musk goes where he’s comfortable: The spotlight8:01
With Tesla Model Y party, Musk goes where he’s comfortable: The spotlight
Elon Musk needs a win, so he’s taking a page out of a tried-and-true playbook: throwing a party for a product that won’t be available for months before an audience of adoring fans.
2h ago2:15
Facebook says server change caused widespread outage
Facebook Inc. said a change in the way it configured computer servers caused a widespread outage of the social-media network and its other services that stretched over two days.
-
2h ago
Permian driller Legacy plunges 56% on strategic review
Permian shale oil explorer Legacy Reserves Inc. lost more than half its market value after announcing plans to explore “strategic alternatives” including selling all or part of the company.
18h ago5:46
Canada’s new food guide could save families $475 a year: Study
Canadians who follow the new Food Guide can expect to spend 6.8 per cent less on groceries per year.
Mar 13
Canada joins global rush to ground Boeing 737 Max2:57
Canada joins global rush to ground Boeing 737 Max
Transport Minister Marc Garneau says the decision to ground the plane was made after a review of the evidence about the aircraft.
7h ago
Once-mighty Canadian mining losing ground to global competitors
Canada is in danger of losing its global dominance in mining, despite recent government initiatives to improve competitiveness, according to a report from an industry association.
11h ago
Why central banks like Canada’s are finding it hard to navigate home
Central bankers have long been crafting analogies to explain what they do -- think taking away the punch bowl. Few have been as devoted to the art as Canada’s Stephen Poloz.
Mar 13
Brookfield to buy Howard Marks' Oaktree to make alternatives giant1:02
Brookfield to buy Howard Marks' Oaktree to make alternatives giant
Brookfield Asset Management Inc., Canada’s largest alternative investment firm, has agreed to buy a majority stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC.
Mar 13
Investors would flock to Canadian energy under Conservative government: Economist8:59
Investors would flock to Canadian energy under Conservative government: Economist
Canada’s energy sector could get a shot in the arm if the federal election results in a change in government, according to an economist with Macquarie Group.
6h ago
Goldcorp says work has restarted at Cerro Negro mine in Argentina
The gold miner says a conciliation process resolution has been issued by the provincial government of Santa Cruz and accepted.
Mar 11
Rate cut coming with Canada 'one notch' from recession: Rosenberg9:12
Rate cut coming with Canada 'one notch' from recession: Rosenberg
The next move from the Bank of Canada will be to cut to interest rates, according to David Rosenberg, who says the economy is just “one notch away” from a recession.
Pursuits