15m ago
The Week Ahead: BoC rate decision; bank earnings roll on
BNN Bloomberg,
Monday, May 27
- U.S. markets closed for Memorial Day
- Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi hosts clean energy ministerial meeting in Vancouver (runs to May 29)
- Programming note: Bloomberg Television has an interview with Huawei Founder Ren Zhengfei
Tuesday, May 28
- Notable earnings: Bank of Nova Scotia, Indigo Books & Music
- Notable data: S&P/Case Shiller U.S. home price index, U.S. consumer confidence
- Husky Energy holds investor day meeting in Toronto (9:30 a.m. ET)
- Nutrien holds investor day meeting in Toronto (10:30 a.m. ET)
- Canopy Rivers hosts investor day meeting (1 p.m. ET)
- International Grand Committee on Big Data, Privacy and Democracy holds two-day meeting in Ottawa. Confirmed speakers include Jim Balsillie, Roger McNamee. (Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg summoned to appear)
- U.S. President Donald Trump wraps up state visit to Japan
- European Council meeting in Brussels regarding nominations for heads of EU institutions (including European Central Bank)
Wednesday, May 29
- Notable earnings: Bank of Montreal, Canadian Western Bank, Canada Goose
- Bank of Canada releases interest rate decision (10 a.m. ET)
- Quebec judge expected to decide if SNC-Lavalin criminal case will go to trial
Thursday, May 30
- Notable earnings: National Bank, Laurentian Bank, BRP, Lightspeed, Uber, Dollar Tree, Costco, Gap
- Notable data: Canadian current account balance, U.S. GDP
- Facebook holds annual meeting in Menlo Park, California (2 p.m. ET)
- Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins delivers speech in Calgary (remarks on bank website at 2:15 p.m. ET)
- U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence meets with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa
Friday, May 31
- Notable data: Canadian GDP, U.S. consumer spending and savings
- StatsCan releases report on capital spending in the oil and gas industry
- Alberta Premier Jason Kenney delivers speech to Economic Club in Calgary (1:30 p.m. ET)