The Week Ahead: BoC rate decision; bank earnings roll on

Monday, May 27

- U.S. markets closed for Memorial Day

- Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi hosts clean energy ministerial meeting in Vancouver (runs to May 29)

- Programming note: Bloomberg Television has an interview with Huawei Founder Ren Zhengfei

Tuesday, May 28

- Notable earnings: Bank of Nova Scotia, Indigo Books & Music

- Notable data: S&P/Case Shiller U.S. home price index, U.S. consumer confidence

- Husky Energy holds investor day meeting in Toronto (9:30 a.m. ET)

- Nutrien holds investor day meeting in Toronto (10:30 a.m. ET)

- Canopy Rivers hosts investor day meeting (1 p.m. ET)

- International Grand Committee on Big Data, Privacy and Democracy holds two-day meeting in Ottawa. Confirmed speakers include Jim Balsillie, Roger McNamee. (Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg summoned to appear)

- U.S. President Donald Trump wraps up state visit to Japan

- European Council meeting in Brussels regarding nominations for heads of EU institutions (including European Central Bank)

Wednesday, May 29

- Notable earnings: Bank of Montreal, Canadian Western Bank, Canada Goose

- Bank of Canada releases interest rate decision (10 a.m. ET)

- Quebec judge expected to decide if SNC-Lavalin criminal case will go to trial

Thursday, May 30

- Notable earnings: National Bank, Laurentian Bank, BRP, Lightspeed, Uber, Dollar Tree, Costco, Gap

- Notable data: Canadian current account balance, U.S. GDP

- Facebook holds annual meeting in Menlo Park, California (2 p.m. ET)

- Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins delivers speech in Calgary (remarks on bank website at 2:15 p.m. ET)

- U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence meets with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa

Friday, May 31

- Notable data: Canadian GDP, U.S. consumer spending and savings

- StatsCan releases report on capital spending in the oil and gas industry

- Alberta Premier Jason Kenney delivers speech to Economic Club in Calgary (1:30 p.m. ET)