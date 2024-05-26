(Bloomberg) -- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the latest installment of the dystopian science fiction fantasy story, took in $25.6 million domestically in the first three days of the Memorial Day weekend.

The Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. picture had been projected to generate between $30 million and $40 million, according to estimates from the research site Boxoffice Pro.

The Garfield Movie, about the comic strip cat, came in second at $24.8 million, according to data from Comscore Inc. Its distributor, Sony Group Corp. projected that Garfield would lead the weekend over four days through the Monday holiday.

Either way, the results could be the worst performance for a No. 1 film released on Memorial Day weekend in decades. The industry has been struggling to bounce back from the twin strikes by writers and actors last year and a consumer shift to watching films at home.

The opening of Furiosa was accompanied by a good deal of publicity, including a Cannes Film Festival premiere and much media attention to returning director George Miller and new star Anya Taylor-Joy.

