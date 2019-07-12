The Week Ahead: U.S. bank earnings kick off; G7 finance ministers meet

McCreath's Lookahead: Plethora of economic data points on deck

Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.

Monday, July 15

-Notable earnings: Organigram, Citigroup

-Notable data: Canadian existing home sales; China GDP, retail sales, industrial production

-Amazon Prime Day begins

Tuesday, July 16

-Notable earnings: CP Rail, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, Johnson & Johnson, CSX, United Airlines

-Notable data: Canadian international securities transactions, U.S. retail sales

-U.S. Senate Banking Committee hearing on Facebook's Libra digital currency (1000)

-U.S. House Antitrust Subcommittee hearing on online platforms and market power (1400)

Wednesday, July 17

-Notable earnings: Bank of America, Netflix, IBM, Kinder Morgan, Alcoa

-Notable data: Canadian CPI, Canadian manufacturing sales, U.S. housing starts and building permits

-U.S. House Financial Services Committee hearing on Facebook's Libra digital currency (1000)

-U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book (1400)

-Two-day Canada-European Union summit begins in Montreal (Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Council President Donald Tusk, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in attendance)

-G7 finance ministers and central bankers begin two-day meeting in Chantilly, France

Thursday, July 18

-Notable earnings: West Fraser Timber, Microsoft, Morgan Stanley, Honeywell, UnitedHealth, Philip Morris International

-Notable data: StatsCan EI report

-Deadline for CannTrust's response to Health Canada inspection

Friday, July 19

-Notable earnings: Schlumberger

-Notable data: Canadian retail sales