Jul 12, 2019
The Week Ahead: U.S. bank earnings kick off; G7 finance ministers meet
By Noah Zivitz
McCreath's Lookahead: Plethora of economic data points on deck
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.
Monday, July 15
-Notable earnings: Organigram, Citigroup
-Notable data: Canadian existing home sales; China GDP, retail sales, industrial production
-Amazon Prime Day begins
Tuesday, July 16
-Notable earnings: CP Rail, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, Johnson & Johnson, CSX, United Airlines
-Notable data: Canadian international securities transactions, U.S. retail sales
-U.S. Senate Banking Committee hearing on Facebook's Libra digital currency (1000)
-U.S. House Antitrust Subcommittee hearing on online platforms and market power (1400)
Wednesday, July 17
-Notable earnings: Bank of America, Netflix, IBM, Kinder Morgan, Alcoa
-Notable data: Canadian CPI, Canadian manufacturing sales, U.S. housing starts and building permits
-U.S. House Financial Services Committee hearing on Facebook's Libra digital currency (1000)
-U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book (1400)
-Two-day Canada-European Union summit begins in Montreal (Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Council President Donald Tusk, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in attendance)
-G7 finance ministers and central bankers begin two-day meeting in Chantilly, France
Thursday, July 18
-Notable earnings: West Fraser Timber, Microsoft, Morgan Stanley, Honeywell, UnitedHealth, Philip Morris International
-Notable data: StatsCan EI report
-Deadline for CannTrust's response to Health Canada inspection
Friday, July 19
-Notable earnings: Schlumberger
-Notable data: Canadian retail sales