    10h ago

    Thomson Reuters plans to acquire SurePrep in US$500M deal

    The Canadian Press

    Lights illuminate power connector cables inside a 'mining rig' computer, used to mine the Electroneum cryptocurrency, in Budapest, Hungary, on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Cryptocurrencies are not living up to their comparisons with gold as a store of value, tumbling Monday as an equities sell-off in Asia extended the biggest rout in global stocks in two years. Photographer: Akos Stiller/Bloomberg

    Photographer: Akos Stiller/Bloomberg

    Thomson Reuters Corporation says it has signed a deal to acquire U.S. company SurePrep, LLC, in a transaction worth US$500 million.

    Under the terms of the agreement, Thomson Reuters plans to purchase the tax automation software and services company in cash in the first quarter of next year.

    It plans to receive an estimated tax benefit worth around $60 million as part of the transaction.

    SurePrep is expected to generate approximately $60 million in revenue in 2022 and grow over 20 per cent annually in the next few years.

    Thomson Reuters says it has partnered with SurePrep since April 2022, "providing complementary solutions" for tax and accounting professionals.

    SurePrep's products and solutions are used by more than 23,000 tax professionals.