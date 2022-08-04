(Bloomberg) -- Tiger Global Management’s hedge fund made just 0.4% in July, bringing its loss this year to 49.8%, according to people familiar with the returns.

The fund trailed the broader markets, with the S&P 500 advancing 9.1% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index climbing 12%.

July’s return follows a 3.4% rise in June that preceded five months of losses when Chase Coleman’s firm was beset by a sharp decline in some of its biggest equity bets and the markdown of some venture-capital investments.

A spokesperson for New York-based Tiger declined comment.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.