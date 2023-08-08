(Bloomberg) -- Tim Hortons, known for its coffee and breakfast foods, is increasingly bringing in Canadians later in the day as remote work endures.

The chain’s traffic in its home market is still lagging behind 2019 trends, in part because of fewer visits in the morning as people go to offices less than before the pandemic, said Josh Kobza, chief executive officer of Tim Hortons parent company Restaurant Brands International Inc.

In response, the coffee chain has expanded its menu to add items such as wraps and bowls, including a BBQ crispy chicken offering launched in May.

“We’ve seen really good growth in some of the later dayparts,” Kobza said in an interview. “That’s why we’ve been leaning really heavily to some of those categories.”

Tim Hortons is also focusing on iced coffee and beverages, which are increasingly popular year-round. Cold drinks now account for 40% of products sold at the chain, up from about 30% four years ago, Kobza said Tuesday on a call with analysts.

