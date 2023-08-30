(Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp.’s global production rose 10% last month to a July record of 918,347 vehicles on robust demand and further easing of pandemic-related disruptions.

Worldwide sales, including subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co. and Hino Motors Ltd., rose 5.2% to 918,345 units on strong demand in North America, India and the Philippines, the world’s biggest automaker said Wednesday. Sales in China fell amid intense competition with local brands.

Toyota on Tuesday suspended production at all its Japanese plants after a rare system malfunction made it impossible to order parts. The plants started to gradually resume operations Wednesday, and the company said it doesn’t suspect it was the victim of a cyberattack.

Separately, Honda Motor Co. said global sales fell 1.9% from a year earlier to 314,146 units, the first decline in four months. Honda’s production slumped 19.2% due to weak output in China, although the company produced a large number of cars in the US.

Nissan Motor Co. said it produced 271,505 cars in the month — down 4.7% — for the first drop in six months. Sales dipped 0.5% to 264,894 vehicles.

