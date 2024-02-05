(Bloomberg) -- US Treasury yields extended Friday’s surge as Federal Reserve officials including Chair Jerome Powell reinforced the message that interest-rate cuts are unlikely to begin before May.

For several tenors yields climbed as much as 10 basis points on the day with the two-year note’s — which moves in tandem with the outlook for rates — approaching its highest level this year. It surged 16 basis points on Friday, the market’s worst day in nearly a year, after stronger-than-anticipated January employment data dashed hopes for a speedy pivot toward easier monetary policy.

The chance of a quarter-point cut in March dwindled to almost 10% after Powell said in an interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes which aired Sunday that Americans may have to wait beyond the Fed’s next meeting to cut interest rates. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari made similar comments Monday, and nine other central bank officials are slated to speak this week.

“There is no reason for US Treasuries to rally,” said Althea Spinozzi, a senior fixed-income strategist at Saxo Bank A/S. “If inflation stays stubbornly above the Fed’s 2% target, there is a chance that the Fed will disappoint markets on rate cuts.”

Just four weeks ago, a March rate cut was considered a near certainty by investors, but Powell last week and again Sunday said officials are looking for more economic data to confirm that inflation is headed down to their 2% target. Annual consumer price growth accelerated slightly to 3.4% in December.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Bank of America Corp. and Barclays Plc are among Wall Street banks who last week pushed back their calls for the timing of the first Fed rate cut from March.

European bonds yields also climbed, with UK and most euro-zone two-year yields higher by at least three basis points on the day, 10-year yields by at least six basis points.

Traders are betting on five quarter-point reductions from the European Central Bank this year, down from nearly seven expected a couple of months ago. The Bank of England is only expected to lower policy rates three times compared to as many as six late last year.

(Adds Kashkari comment in third paragraph, updates yield levels.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.