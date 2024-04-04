Rupert Murdoch’s NYC Penthouse Listed Again, Down $23 Million From First Price
The billionaire has dropped the price to $38.5 million.
The Justice Department can reopen an antitrust probe into the National Association of Realtors, an appeals court ruled Friday, rejecting a bid by the real estate trade group to enforce a 2020 settlement with the Trump administration to close the case.
Saudi Arabia has scaled back its medium-term ambitions for the desert development of Neom, the biggest project within Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plans for diversifying the oil-dependent economy, according to people familiar with the matter.
An Ellington Management Group fund designed to buy residential mortgage debt returned about 24% from the start of 2023 through January as the Federal Reserve’s hiking cycle comes to an end, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.
US construction firms boosted payrolls last month by the most since May 2022, helping the overall labor market nail down the strongest job growth in nearly a year.
Apr 4, 2024
Bloomberg News,
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is creating a $1.5 billion (US$1.1 billion) program to help Canadian nonprofit organizations buy affordable apartment buildings and keep the rents down.
It’s the latest in a series of pre-budget announcements focused on housing and affordability, as Trudeau tries to ease Canada’s severe housing crunch — and turn around his own sagging poll numbers.
The fund announced Thursday will provide $1 billion in loans and $470 million in grants to nonprofit groups for acquiring existing rental properties.
“Instead of that apartment being sold to a speculator or profiteer, it can go to nonprofit organizations, community housing providers and the middle class,” said Trudeau’s office in a news release. “It’ll mean Canadians can live in the communities they love, with rent prices they can afford.”
This follows Wednesday’s announcement of a $15 billion top-up to an apartment construction loan program. The $55 billion program aims to finance the construction of more than 131,000 new apartments within the next decade.
Earlier in the week, Trudeau outlined a $6 billion infrastructure fund that provinces and municipalities can access — but only if they remove certain barriers to homebuilding, such as freezing municipal development charges and allowing up to four units on every lot.
The budget is set to be published April 16.