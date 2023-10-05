(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government outlined the first steps of a plan to stabilize food prices as Canadians continue to hammer his Liberal Party in the polls over the rising cost of living.

Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland provided details on Thursday, several weeks after meeting with executives of grocery stores and food manufacturers.

Champagne said the top five grocery chains — Walmart Inc., Loblaw Cos., Metro Inc., Empire Co. and Costco Wholesale Corp. — have agreed to support efforts to restore price stability to store shelves. Shares of the Canadian grocers showed little immediate reaction to the news.

Canadians can expect to see aggressive discounts across a basket of key food products for most households, as well as price freezes and price-matching campaigns, he said.

“Bottom line, we’re going to hold their feet to the fire,” Champagne said.

Trudeau announced last month that his government would demand grocery-store executives restore price stability as part of a suite of measures aimed at making life more affordable. The skyrocketing cost of food and housing in Canada has plunged the prime minister’s popularity to career lows in many polls.

Trudeau has decried grocers for making “record profits” while Canadians struggle to put food on the table, pushing food-bank use to new heights.

Grocery inflation slowed to 6.9% in August compared with 8.5% in July, but it still outpaced headline inflation of 4%.

If the government doesn’t see results from grocers and food manufacturers, it will take additional action including potentially imposing a tax on grocers, the ministers warned on Thursday. “No measures are off the table,” Freeland said.

Champagne said the government is also immediately strengthening support for consumer advocacy. It will enhance the capacity of the Office of Consumer Affairs by establishing a Grocery Task Force, a dedicated team focused on the retail sector that will monitor the grocers and manufacturers on a monthly basis, as well as investigate practices such as “shrinkflation,” in which the price of an item remains stable but the weight or size gets smaller.

It will also speed up industry-led work to establish a Grocery Code of Conduct that will support fairness and transparency across the industry. Finally, it will establish a food price hub that will improve the availability of data on food prices and the cost breakdown throughout the Canadian agri-food supply chain, he said.

Trudeau’s government has also introduced a bill to amend the Competition Act in an effort to boost competition in the grocery sector, though the changes will affect all industries.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.