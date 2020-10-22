(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump continued his tirade against “60 Minutes” correspondent Lesley Stahl as CBS aired a segment of the sometimes heated discussion that the network said occurred right before the president abruptly ended the interview.

“I will soon be giving a first in television history full, unedited preview of the vicious attempted ‘takeout’ interview of me by Lesley Stahl of @60Minutes. Watch her constant interruptions & anger,” Trump tweeted Thursday morning. “Compare my full, flowing and ‘magnificently brilliant’ answers to their ‘Q’s’.”

The interview clip from the program that CBS aired Thursday started with a question about what he would do if re-elected and included Stahl challenging Trump on his answers.

The clip shows Stahl and Trump sparring over the president’s claim that he created “the greatest economy in the history of our country” and the longtime television host questioning Trump’s claim that China is the biggest foreign adversary of the U.S.

Trump often calls women who challenge him “angry.”But the back-and-forth patter - part of a longer interview that will air Sunday alongside a parallel sit-down with Democratic nominee Joe Biden - did not seem to illustrate why the president and his top aides have spent days calling Stahl biased and indicating they believed Trump’s interview would be deceptively edited.Trump says his priority for a second term is “to get back to normal” after the coronavirus pandemic and blames China for the outbreak, saying the country’s actions were “disgraceful.”On Tuesday, Trump said he would consider posting a White House copy of the interview “prior to airtime” and tweets criticism of Stahl for not wearing a face mask immediately after their interview.

