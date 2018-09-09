(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said Ford Motor Co.’s decision not to import a new sport-utility vehicle from China means the Focus Active “can now be built in the U.S.A.”

But “can be” and “will be” are two very different things.

The automaker has already said it has no plans to restart production elsewhere. Ford canceled production of the Focus Active on Aug. 31, saying the Trump administration’s 25 percent levy on China-built autos undermined the profitability of the car.

“This is just the beginning. This car can now be BUILT IN THE U.S.A. and Ford will pay no tariffs!” Trump tweeted.

“It would not be profitable to build the Focus Active in the U.S. given an expected annual sales volume of fewer than 50,000 units and its competitive segment,” Mike Levine, a spokesman for Ford, tweeted in response to the president’s tweet Sunday.

“Ford has abruptly killed a plan to sell a Chinese-made small vehicle in the U.S. because of the prospect of higher U.S. Tariffs.” CNBC. This is just the beginning. This car can now be BUILT IN THE U.S.A. and Ford will pay no tariffs!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2018

Pulling the plug on the low-volume Focus Active won’t be hugely significant to Ford’s business because it sells more than 2.5 million vehicles annually in its home market. But automakers may cull other vehicles as well if Trump continues to escalate trade wars with the likes of China, Europe and even Canada.

Ford has already announced it will eventually stop selling all passenger cars in the U.S. except the Mustang, in favor of meeting Americans’ appetite for large -- and profitable -- trucks and SUVs. Ford had once planned to move production of the Focus to Mexico, drawing rebukes from Trump leading up to the 2016 election. Last year, Ford decided to shift production to China.

--With assistance from David Welch.

To contact the reporter on this story: Gabrielle Coppola in New York at gcoppola@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Craig Trudell at ctrudell1@bloomberg.net, Kevin Miller, Matthew G. Miller

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.