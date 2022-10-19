(Bloomberg) --

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss said she’s “completely committed” to retaining the government’s so-called triple lock on pensions, which guarantees that the state pension will rise in line with the highest of either inflation, wages or 2.5%.

“I’ve been clear we are protecting the triple lock on pensions,” Truss said in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

Truss had been facing a brewing Tory rebellion if she were to drop the pledge, which featured in the Conservative Party’s 2019 election manifesto. Doubts had been sown in recent days after both new Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt and Truss’s own spokesman, Max Blain, had refused to commit to the policy.

Truss Faces Tory Rebellion If She Scraps UK Pensions Pledge

