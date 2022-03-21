Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    25m ago

    TSX tops 22,000 while loonie hits two month high

    The Canadian Press

    Higher global energy prices makes a perfect storm for the TSX: Strategist

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Gains in the energy and base metals sectors powered Canada's main stock index to a record high above 22,000 for the first time while the loonie reached its highest level in two months.

    The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 190.66 points to 22,009.13.

    In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 201.94 points at 34,552.99. The S&P 500 index was down 1.94 points at 4,461.18, while the Nasdaq composite was down 55.38 points at 13,838.46.

    The Canadian dollar traded for 79.41 cents US compared with 79.26 cents US on Friday, according to the Bank of Canada.

    The May crude contract was up US$6.88 at US$109.97 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up 3.7 cents at US$4.90 per mmBTU.

    The April gold contract was up 20 cents US at US$1,929.50 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 2.9 cents at US$4.71 a pound.

    Top Stories