(Bloomberg) -- Tullett Prebon Group Ltd. is taking two of its brokers to court, saying they emailed confidential information to their personal accounts before quitting.

Anton Morozov and Evgeni Rudman, who worked on its emerging markets foreign exchange desk, told the brokerage April 30 that they were resigning without notice. Shortly before that, they’d sent information including contact lists and terms of business to their personal email accounts, Tullett said in its filings for a pre-trial hearing Monday.

The brokerage is suing in a bid to delay any move to a rival firm. It says that while the brokers contend they should be able to work for a competitor from October 30 this year, Morozov should have to wait until October 2020 and Rudman until April 2020. The brokers say they were discriminated against and effectively forced to quit because of the firm’s actions. Few details of those claims are available at an early stage in the case.

It’s the latest lawsuit to provide an insight into the fiercely competitive world of broker recruitment. In a separate case, BGC Partners Inc. last year railed against the "newly aggressive approach" to competition that it said its rival Tradition U.K. Ltd., the London arm of Cie Financiere Tradition SA, was taking.

Nicolas Breteau, chief executive officer of Tullett’s parent company TP ICAP Plc, has scrapped his predecessor’s policy of cutting broker payouts. That approach had left the business “like sitting ducks for our competitors,” he said last year.

“The interdealer broking world is a litigious one precisely because you’ve got highly remunerated employees who generate a lot of money for their employers,” Tullett attorney Daniel Oudkerk said at the pre-trial hearing. “It’s a relatively specialist area.”

Lawyers for Tullett Prebon and the two brokers declined to immediately comment.

Snap Fingers

Employees can’t just “snap their fingers” and quit, Oudkerk said. Morozov’s contract required 12 months’ notice and Rudman’s required six months, each followed by a six-month wait before they can compete with their former firm, Tullett’s filings said. The brokerage hasn’t accepted their resignations and says they’re still employees.

They were the firm’s only brokers working on Ruble interest rate swaps, the company said.

Morozov and Rudman said in their filings that they were “constructively dismissed” -- a term that means an employer has treated an employee so poorly that they have little choice but to quit. There’s no evidence they’ve got other jobs or have used the information they sent to themselves, they said.

The case has “threatened to overwhelm” them when they’re “already suffering significantly as a result of being forced to leave their employment,” they said, and the brokerage has “hired the most high profile expensive lawyers, no doubt in a vain attempt to scare off” the brokers.

Tullett said courts were “alive to the use of sham constructive dismissal claims by highly paid individuals to avoid the restrictions in their employment contracts.”

TP ICAP, whose brokers match trades for banks over the phone, fired CEO John Phizackerley last year as it said benefits from the merger that created the firm will be lower than expected. Investors wiped more than $1 billion off the company’s market value.

