1h ago
Turkish Construction Firms Tumble After Opposition Election Win
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Construction firms fell sharply in Istanbul on Monday after Turkey’s ruling party suffered an unprecedented defeat in municipal elections, making it less likely for government-backed mega projects to materialize.
State-run REIT Emlak Konut GYO AS fell as much as 9.8% to 8.99 liras, its biggest decline in a year. The firm, formerly headed by governing AK Party’s Istanbul mayor candidate Murat Kurum, pulled the 48-member Borsa Istanbul REITs index down as much as 4.5%.
Kurum’s election promises included building 650,000 new housing units but instead opposition mayor Ekrem Imamoglu extended his mandate for another five years with an 11 percentage point margin.
Read more: Erdogan Suffers Historic Loss in Turkey Municipal Elections
The election outcome also weighed on cement makers with Istanbul-based Bogazici Beton Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS falling as much as 10%. Akcansa Cimento AS, another major cement-maker in Turkey’s largest city, dropped more than 6%.
“Such moves are rather short-term and psychological, likely driven by retail investors,” said Haydar Acun, managing partner at Istanbul-based portfolio manager Marmara Capital. “There probably was some expectation that a positive outcome for the ruling party would support a construction drive,” he said.
Turkey’s benchmark Borsa Istanbul 100 index was down by 1.7% as of 1:07 p.m. local time, with 84 of the shares falling and 16 rising.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
Survey finds nearly half of Canadians feeling 'stuck at work'
-
4:14
What do young adults need to know about their taxes this year?
-
5:40
Reddit investors should be careful following IPO, expert says
-
10:27
Ottawa should keep its 'hands off' pension funds, says former OTPP head
-
4:24
EXCLUSIVE: Alberta premier talks book-balancing, says Feds should 'stay in their lane'
-
6:46
Office real estate faces 'reckoning' amid other tailwinds: research director