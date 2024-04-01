(Bloomberg) -- Construction firms fell sharply in Istanbul on Monday after Turkey’s ruling party suffered an unprecedented defeat in municipal elections, making it less likely for government-backed mega projects to materialize.

State-run REIT Emlak Konut GYO AS fell as much as 9.8% to 8.99 liras, its biggest decline in a year. The firm, formerly headed by governing AK Party’s Istanbul mayor candidate Murat Kurum, pulled the 48-member Borsa Istanbul REITs index down as much as 4.5%.

Kurum’s election promises included building 650,000 new housing units but instead opposition mayor Ekrem Imamoglu extended his mandate for another five years with an 11 percentage point margin.

The election outcome also weighed on cement makers with Istanbul-based Bogazici Beton Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS falling as much as 10%. Akcansa Cimento AS, another major cement-maker in Turkey’s largest city, dropped more than 6%.

“Such moves are rather short-term and psychological, likely driven by retail investors,” said Haydar Acun, managing partner at Istanbul-based portfolio manager Marmara Capital. “There probably was some expectation that a positive outcome for the ruling party would support a construction drive,” he said.

Turkey’s benchmark Borsa Istanbul 100 index was down by 1.7% as of 1:07 p.m. local time, with 84 of the shares falling and 16 rising.

