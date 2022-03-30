(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Wednesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

U.K. shop prices rose in March at the fastest annual pace in more than a decade The U.K. is debating delaying checks on EU imports to avoid adding fresh costs to businesses and consumers Britain’s economy may flirt with recession this year, Bloomberg Economics said

The ECB should raise rates twice this year to increase its policy room, Governing Council member Robert Holzmann said

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said he is open to a half-point move in May

China is a “systemic rival” that poses a threat to the German economy, according to Finance Minister Christian Lindner

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, an old ally to Vladimir Putin, faces a tough vote as war rages next door

Half of Russia’s 20 richest people have not been sanctioned over the war in Ukraine, leaving a group of powerful billionaires free to operate around the world

The Bank of Japan looks set for a short-term victory as interventions helped push down bond yields

Hong Kong’s home prices will slump about 20% in the next four years, according to Goldman Sachs

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.