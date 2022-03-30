(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

  • U.K. shop prices rose in March at the fastest annual pace in more than a decade
    • The U.K. is debating delaying checks on EU imports to avoid adding fresh costs to businesses and consumers
    • Britain’s economy may flirt with recession this year, Bloomberg Economics said
  • The ECB should raise rates twice this year to increase its policy room, Governing Council member Robert Holzmann said
  • Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said he is open to a half-point move in May
  • China is a “systemic rival” that poses a threat to the German economy, according to Finance Minister Christian Lindner
  • Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, an old ally to Vladimir Putin, faces a tough vote as war rages next door
  • Half of Russia’s 20 richest people have not been sanctioned over the war in Ukraine, leaving a group of powerful billionaires free to operate around the world
  • The Bank of Japan looks set for a short-term victory as interventions helped push down bond yields
  • Hong Kong’s home prices will slump about 20% in the next four years, according to Goldman Sachs

