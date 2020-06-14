(Bloomberg) -- The daily increase in U.S. cases matched the one-week average, while Florida’s cases outpaced the weekly trend for a fifth day. A former top U.S. health official said new outbreaks are now occurring.

White House cabinet member Ben Carson said Americans need to “learn to live with” Covid. Paris restaurants can start serving indoor diners on Monday as France speeds up reopening.

Ghana confirmed the nation’s health minister has the virus. The Australian dollar slipped in early trading Monday as investors monitored China’s latest coronavirus outbreak in Beijing.

Key Developments:

South Africa Posts Record for Second Day (5:30 p.m. NY)

South Africa reported a record 4,302 new cases, bringing the total to 70,038. Cases in the central Gauteng region, which includes Johannesburg, the largest city, and Pretoria, the capital, continue to surge, rising at the fastest pace among nine provinces.

Cape Town, the main tourist hub, and the surrounding Western Cape province, remain the nation’s epicenter for the pandemic, with 61% of infections. The national death toll is 1,480.

Brazil Cases Climb, Deaths Rise (5:15 p.m. NY)

Brazil registered 17,110 new cases, a 2% increase, raising its total to 867,624, according to States Health Secretaries Council. Deaths rose by 612, or 1.4%, to 43,332. Sao Paulo state, the country’s most populous region, reported 10,694 total deaths and 178,202 cases.

Ghana Health Minister Gets Covid (4:40 p.m. NY)

Ghana Health Minister Kwaku Agyemanh, 50, has contracted Covid-19, the president’s office said in a statement.

The West Africa country also reported a 4.7% jump in new cases, to 11,964, with three deaths that brings the national toll to 54. The increase in infections was slightly less than the 7.3% pace reported Saturday.

HUD Chief: ‘Learn How to Live’ With Virus (4:30 p.m. NY)

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson said the nation has two options in dealing with the coronavirus:

“We can allow it to dominate us or we can learn as much as we can about it and we can learn how to live with it in a safe, prescribed manner,” Carson, a former neurosurgeon, said on “Fox News Sunday.” “I think the second option is the one that’s going to be adopted.”

U.S. Cases Rise 1.1%, in Line With Average (4 p.m. NY)

Coronavirus cases in the U.S. increased by 23,191 from the same time Saturday to 2.08 million, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News. The 1.1% increase matched the average daily increase of 1.1% over the past week. Fatalities rose 0.5% to 115,586.

New York added 694 cases, a 0.2% rise, to 383,324, with 23 deaths raising the total to 24,551 -- about a fifth of the U.S. fatalities.

New Jersey had 305 new cases, a 1.8% increase, pushing the total to 166,881, with an added 40 deaths for a total of 12,625.

California had 3,212 cases, a 2.2% jump, to 148,855, and reported 74 new deaths, a jump of 1.5%, to 5,063.

Illinois had 672 new cases, a 0.5% rise, for a total of 132,543, and 19 deaths to lift the toll to 6,308.

Pennsylvania had 336 new cases, a 0.4% increase, for a total of 78,798, and 4 new deaths to raise the total to 6,215.

Arizona cases jumped 3.6%, or 1,233, for a total of 35,691, with 3 new deaths, raising the toll to 1,186.

Ex-FDA Chief: New Outbreaks Underway (3:30 p.m. NY)

Scott Gottlieb, former U.S. Food and Drug Administration chief, said rising case counts and high hospitalization rates in some states coupled with increasing positivity suggests “there are outbreaks underway.”

“States like Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, where you see those outbreaks right now, never really reduced the number of cases substantially,” Gottlieb said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “They had spread. It was persistent. And now it’s flaring up.”

Gottleib said states like Texas and Arizona aren’t able to trace the origin of the new infections and “can’t take targeted measures.”

France Speeds Up Reopening (2:10 pm. NY)

French President Emanuel Macron said the pace of emerging from nationwide lockdowns will accelerate, with Paris restaurants opening for indoor dining as soon as Monday and schools back in session a week later.

Macron, in a televised address, said the restrictions imposed during the outbreak saved thousands of lives. France set aside almost 500 billion euros ($560 billion) to deal with the virus, but he said he isn’t planning to raise taxes to cover the costs. Bankruptcies and job losses remain possible, he said.

French authorities report 407 new cases, taking the total to 194,819. There were nine additional deaths, for a total of 29,407.

Ikea May Return State Aid (1:14 p.m. NY)

Ikea may return state aid that helped subsidize furloughs triggered by the pandemic because business is recovering faster than expected, the Financial Times reported. The retailer is negotiating with Belgium, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Ireland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain and the U.S., retail operations manager Tolga Oncu at Ingka Group, which controls Ikea, told the paper.

Ikea expected sales to drop 70% to 80% as it faced shutting stores, he said. Now all but 23 stores have reopened and sales are being buoyed by pent-up demand, he said.

Cuomo: N.Y. Deaths ‘Lowest’ Ever (12:30 p.m. NY)

New York recorded 23 coronavirus deaths, the “lowest number ever,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said as he warned of tough action to crack down on businesses that break rules for face masks, large crowds and physical distancing.

The public has filed more than 25,000 complaints about violations, mostly by bars and restaurants in Manhattan and the Hamptons on Long Island. “I am not going to allow a situation to exist that we know has a high likelihood of causing an increase in the spread of the virus,” he said. If necessary, he said the state might tighten restrictions in areas with multiple violations.

Cuomo declared “great progress” fighting the pandemic. New cases rose 0.2%, in line with the past week’s average. Deaths were the lowest since a peak of almost 800 in early April.

Chile Sets 3rd Stimulus (11:55 a.m. NY)

Chile’s government agreed with opposition lawmakers to pass a third stimulus package, worth as much as $12 billion, to counter the slump caused by lockdowns. The measures will boost income for poor families and the unemployed, subsidize job creation and cut taxes for small and medium-sized companies, the government said.

President Sebastian Pinera had already announced measures worth about $17 billion, about 7% of gross domestic product.

Italy Cases Inch Higher (12:10 p.m. NY)

Italy registered 338 new cases, down from 346 on Saturday, but higher than the previous seven-day average of 264. The country had a one-day peak of 6,557 on March 21. Cases have reached 236,989. The death toll rose to 34,345 with 44 added on Sunday. About 72% of new cases were reported in Lombardy, the virus epicenter in Italy’s north that includes Milan.

Virus Won’t Slow for Months: Researcher (11:30 a.m. NY)

The coronavirus is likely to keep spreading until at least 60% of the U.S. population has been infected, said Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. The U.S. infection rate is 5%, he said.

“We’re going to see a lot of additional cases out there,” Osterholm said on “Fox News Sunday.” “It is not over in the next several weeks.”

Osterholm said 22 states report increasing numbers of cases, eight are level and 21 have decreases: “We just have to be humble and say we’re in an unsure moment right now what’s happening in this country.”

Kudlow Says Economy Recovering (11:25 a.m. NY)

The U.S. economy is recovering from the “act of nature” created by state lockdowns, said White House economic director Larry Kudlow as he predicted a rapid increase in activity. “There’s a very good chance you are going to get the V-shaped recovery,” Kudlow said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

On “Sunday Morning Futures” on the Fox News Channel, he said the U.S. is on track for 20% growth in the second half and a jobless rate below 10% by year-end.

Florida Cases Increasing (10:52 a.m. N.Y.)

Florida reported 75,568 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, up 2.7% from a day earlier, compared with an average increase of 2.3% in the previous seven days. Deaths among Florida residents reached 2,931, an increase of 0.2%.

U.K. Reports Fewer Deaths (10:28 a.m. N.Y.)

The U.K. reported an additional 36 deaths among those who tested positive, bringing the total to 41,698. That’s the lowest daily total since the country declared lockdown on March 23. Reported fatalities were also below 100 last weekend and climbed again to more than 200 during the week. The number of new cases rose by 1,514 compared to 1,425 on Saturday.

