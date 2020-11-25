U.S. Durable Goods Orders Expand Faster Than Expected in October

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. durable goods orders increased at a faster-than-expected clip in October, supported by demand for computers and metals, underscoring a manufacturing sector that continues to support the economy.

Bookings for durable goods -- items meant to last at least three years -- increased 1.3% from the prior month, according to a Commerce Department report Wednesday. Also, the September reading was revised up to a 2.1% rise.

The October data topped the median estimate of economists in a Bloomberg Survey, which called for a 0.8% gain in October.

