(Bloomberg) -- Two-way flows in deal volumes between the U.S. and Sweden are helping drive “a record year” for merger and acquisitions in the biggest Nordic nation, according to a report by law firm Baker McKenzie.

The report notes that it was mainly investors from the U.S. who made acquisitions in Sweden, while the U.S. market was also the destination that was most attractive to Swedish companies when it came to cross-border M&A.

In the first nine months of the year, U.S. investors completed 45 M&A deals worth $41.3 billion and Swedish investors completed 70 deals in the U.S. worth $24.6 billion. The single largest cross-border M&A deal in Sweden was a listing by Polestar Performance AB on Nasdaq through a merger with SPAC Gores Guggenheim Inc.

More broadly, the number of M&A deals in Sweden increased by 56% to 1,460 transactions from January through September this year, while the value soared by 354% to $118.7 billion.

In Sweden, there is “a continued low interest rate situation and access to capital is good” said Carl Svernlov, a Stockholm-based partner at the firm.

