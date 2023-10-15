(Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose and bonds fell amid diplomatic efforts to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from expanding into a regional conflict. Oil dropped, following last week’s rally.

The S&P 500 added about 1%, with traders also gearing up for a raft of earnings reports. Treasury 10-year yields climbed 10 basis points to 4.71%. The dollar retreated. Bitcoin pared gains after surging as much as 10% as BlackRock said its application for an exchange-traded fund that invests directly in the cryptocurrency is still under review. The Israeli shekel hit an eight-year low.

Wall Street’s bid for haven assets amid geopolitical uncertainties waned on Monday. US President Joe Biden is considering a trip to Israel as part of a global diplomatic push to prevent the war from spreading in the Middle East. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also returned to Israel to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after talks with Arab officials, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is preparing for a visit Tuesday.

“The price action doesn’t reflect an improvement in investors’ outlook for the Israeli conflict, rather the absence of a significant escalation,” said Ian Lyngen, head of US rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

Aside from geopolitics, traders will also be focused corporate results this week.

The outlook for earnings is weakening and could remain subdued, according to strategists from Morgan Stanley to JPMorgan Chase & Co.

As the reporting season kicks off, Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson said earnings revisions breadth — referring to the number of stocks seeing upgrades versus downgrades — for the S&P 500 has fallen sharply over the past couple of weeks. Citigroup Inc.’s index of earnings revisions shows downgrades have outpaced upgrades for four straight weeks ahead of the reporting season. JPMorgan strategist Mislav Matejka expects this to continue.

Investors looking to earnings season for a dose of good news are hanging their hopes on a familiar group: Big Tech.

The five biggest companies in the S&P 500 — Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Nvidia Corp. — account for about a quarter of the benchmark’s market capitalization. Their earnings are projected to jump 34% from a year earlier on average, according to analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.

Meantime, Wells Fargo & Co. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are leading the biggest Wall Street banks in tapping the US investment-grade market after reporting strong third-quarter earnings and raising their outlook.

In economic news, a measure of New York state factory activity contracted in October, reflecting a pullback in demand. Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker repeated comments he made last week asserting the central bank can hold its benchmark rate steady as long as there is not a sharp turn in the economic data.

Corporate Highlights

Apple’s new iPhone 15 is selling far worse in China than its predecessor, according to separate studies, reflecting stubbornly weak consumption as well as the rise of rivals like Huawei Technologies Co. The shares underperformed.

Charles Schwab Corp. rallied as its executives said the firm’s cash-sorting problems — with clients moving money from the bank into higher-yielding products — are beginning to abate despite persistently elevated interest rates.

Ford Motor Co. is calling on the United Auto Workers to end its more than month-long strike, warning that if the work stoppage continues it will hurt both local communities and the broader US economy.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. climbed after S&P Dow Jones Indices announced Friday the company would replace Activision Blizzard Inc. on the S&P 500.

Pfizer Inc. cut its forecast for 2023 sales of its Covid vaccine and Paxlovid antiviral after the waning pandemic led the company to cut its overall annual guidance Friday. Some analysts saw the move as an opportunity to reset investor expectations, including Jefferies’s Akash Tewari who raised the stock to a buy from hold.

Novavax Inc. slumped after European Union regulators delayed a decision to approve the company’s updated Covid-19 vaccine.

US pharmacy chain Rite Aid Corp. filed for bankruptcy in an effort to close unprofitable stores, address lawsuits over its role in the opioid pandemic and rework a debt load of roughly $4 billion.

Manchester United Plc sank on news the Qatari group was stepping back from a potential takeover.

Lockheed Martin Corp. continues to produce F-35 jets with flaws discovered after the fighter jets are delivered to US military units, according to the Pentagon’s contracts management agency.

Key events this week:

Chinese President Xi Jinping hosts world leaders at the Belt and Road Initiative forum in Beijing, with Russian President Vladimir Putin expected to attend, Tuesday

Joint European Central Bank/IMF policy and research conference, Tuesday

Germany ZEW survey expectations, Tuesday

UK jobless claims, unemployment, Tuesday

US retail sales, business inventories, industrial production, Tuesday

Goldman Sachs, Bank of America earnings, Tuesday

New York Fed President John Williams moderates discussion, while Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin speaks at a separate event, Tuesday

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Michele Bullock speaks, Wednesday

China GDP, retail sales, industrial production, Wednesday

UK CPI, Wednesday

Eurozone CPI, Wednesday

Morgan Stanley, Netflix, Tesla earnings, Wednesday

Federal Reserve issues Beige Book economic survey, Wednesday

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker and New York Fed President John Williams speak at separate events, Wednesday

Australia unemployment, Thursday

Japan trade, Thursday

China property prices, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, existing home sales, leading index, Thursday

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan speak at different events, Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

China loan prime rates, Friday

President Joe Biden hosts the European Union’s Ursula von der Leyen in Washington, Friday

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1% as of 12:04 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.9%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2%

The MSCI World index rose 0.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.3% to $1.0541

The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.2192

The Japanese yen was little changed at 149.58 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 3.3% to $28,106

Ether rose 0.9% to $1,578.4

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 10 basis points to 4.71%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 2.79%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced nine basis points to 4.48%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.8% to $86.97 a barrel

Gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,934.70 an ounce

