(Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc. sued an auto liability insurer for what it says is a consistent pattern of failing to honor coverage for New York City ride-share drivers who get into accidents.

American Transit Insurance Co.’s “unreasonable practices” handling claims has resulted in 23 lawsuits brought against Uber and its drivers over crashes involving bodily injuries, leaving the ride-share giant to pay “substantial amounts” to defend itself, according to the complaint filed late Friday in federal court in New York.

“ATIC’s detrimental conduct has negatively impacted thousands of New York City for-hire drivers,” Uber’s lawyers wrote.

Uber didn’t say in the complaint whether the insurer provided an explanation for the claims it didn’t cover. The complaint alleges breach of contract and seeks a court order requiring American Transit to defend and indemnify Uber in the crash lawsuits, as well as monetary damages.

Brooklyn-based American Transit didn’t respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

The case is Uber Technologies Inc. v. American Transit Insurance Company, 24-cv-01207, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

