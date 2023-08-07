(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG is revamping the leadership of its investment banking division, as the lender presses ahead with its integration of former rival Credit Suisse.

Among almost 40 appointments announced in a memo to employees Monday were six Credit Suisse bankers, including David Kostel, who was named Global Co-Head of Coverage and Tom Churton, who was named Global Chief of Staff.

Michael Santini, Executive Chair of Global Banking, will step down by the end of the quarter, according to the memo seen by Bloomberg and confirmed by a spokesperson.

UBS also confirmed the following appointments for the global banking team:

Brendan Connolly, remains global head of public capital markets

Christian Lesueur, global co-head of coverage

Marc-Anthony Hourihan, reappointed global co-head of M&A

Nestor Paz-Galindo, stays as global co-head of M&A

Simona Maellare, global co-head of the alternative capital group

Terry Sullivan, global co-head of the alternative capital group

Gaetano Bassolino, head of global banking, APAC

Frances Later, global operating officer

Ros L’Esperance as executive vice chair for the investment bank will remain on the global banking leadership team, reporting to Rob Karofsky.

The new reshuffle comes as the Swiss bank implements a first round of job cuts for the combined lender, a consequence of the emergency acquisition of Credit Suisse in March. About 200 bankers across the Credit Suisse investment banking division will lose their jobs, according to a person familiar with the matter. Bloomberg previously reported that the Swiss bank was planning to start shedding headcount at the end of July in a first wave of cuts, with two more expected around September and October.

UBS has shown little appetite for Credit Suisse’s investment bank since the government-brokered deal. The bank said it would continue its own strategy of a smaller capital-light securities unit, and would only use Credit Suisse’s investment bank to reinforce their global business while managing the rest down.

Read More: Ermotti Hints at Big Cuts to Credit Suisse Investment Bank

While the acquisition of Credit Suisse has increased UBS’s workforce to about 120,000, the Swiss bank intends to ultimately reduce that by about 30%, Bloomberg has reported. UBS aims to reduce staff costs by about $6 billion over the next several years.

The move also reflects plummeting revenue at the investment banking divisions across the globe, due to a slowdown in deal-making. Deal values have fallen more than 40% this year which led to Wall Street banks going in retrenchment mode, planning job cuts and hiring freezes.

Read more: Dealmakers Adrift as $1 Trillion Vanishes in First-Half

UBS also appointed or re-appointed the following people to leadership roles:

Jon Levin, global head of consumer & retail

Laurent Bouvier, global head of ESG advisory

Terry Sullivan, global head of financial institutions group

Philippe Chryssicopoulos, global co-head of global industries group

Eric Moskal, global co-head of global industries group

David Kostel, global head of healthcare in addition to his role as global co-head of coverage

Christian Lesueur, global co-head of media & telecoms and global co-head of technology

Laurence Braham, global co-head of technology

Neil Meyer, global co-head of media & telecoms

Fergus Horrobin, global head of real estate, lodging & leisure

Gareth McCartney, global co-head of equity capital markets

Jeff Mortara, global co-head of equity capital markets

David Slade, global co-head of leveraged and debt capital markets

Marc Warm, global co-head of leveraged and debt capital markets

Jason Hutchings, global head of private financing markets and head of GFIW capabilities

Kevin Kuryla, global head of the private funds group

Charles Otton, head of GFIW Americas and Chairman of global industries group

Kelvin Barry, co-head of GB, Australia & New Zealand

Richard Sleijpen, co-head of GB, Australia & New Zealand

Ian Carnegie-Brown, Chairman, global consumer & retail

Philippe Drouin, Chairman, global consumer & retail

Rob DiGia, Chairman, global healthcare

Scott Lindsay, Chairman, global M&A

Robin Rankin, Chairman, global M&A

Alice Crawley, global head of IB business selection and reputational risk

Leslie Hughes, chief of staff, GB Americas and global head of talent management

(Corrects number of former Credit Suisse bankers in second paragraph)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.