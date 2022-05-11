(Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed a new security agreement with Sweden and plans another with Finland, as the two North European nations consider joining NATO after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The British premier signed “mutual security assurances” with Sweden earlier Tuesday and will travel to Helsinki later to sign a similar declaration with Finland, his office said in an emailed statement. The UK is committing to support the two nations’ armed forces if they come under attack, and it will also step up intelligence sharing as part of the agreements.

The premier will also make clear the UK’s “unwavering support” for NATO to welcome new members, according to the statement.

“These are not a short-term stopgap, but a long-term commitment to bolster military ties and global stability, and fortify Europe’s defenses for generations to come,” Johnson said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.